Sunday, October 27, 2024
     
Uttar Pradesh: 20-year-old man, his partner found hanging in forest in Lalitpur

Uttar Pradesh: The officer said the duo were in a relationship but Bhagwachandra was allegedly forced to marry another woman recently.

Uttar Pradesh news, 20 year old man and his partner found hanging in forest area in Lalitpur, Lalitp
Image Source : INDIA TV Uttar Pradesh: 20-year-old man, his partner found hanging in forest in Lalitpur.

Uttar Pradesh: The bodies of a young man and woman, who were in a relationship, were found hanging from a tree in a forest area of Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur district today (October 27), police said. Villagers informed the police after they spotted the bodies in the Jakhaura area, Circle Officer Abhay Narain Rai said.

A police team reached the spot and sent the bodies for the postmortem, he said.

The victims have been identified as Bhagwachandra (20) and Archana (20), Rai said.

He added that a probe has been launched into the matter. More details are awaited in this regard. 

