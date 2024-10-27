Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Uttar Pradesh: 20-year-old man, his partner found hanging in forest in Lalitpur.

Uttar Pradesh: The bodies of a young man and woman, who were in a relationship, were found hanging from a tree in a forest area of Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur district today (October 27), police said. Villagers informed the police after they spotted the bodies in the Jakhaura area, Circle Officer Abhay Narain Rai said.

A police team reached the spot and sent the bodies for the postmortem, he said.

The victims have been identified as Bhagwachandra (20) and Archana (20), Rai said.

He added that a probe has been launched into the matter. More details are awaited in this regard.