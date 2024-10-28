Man arrested in Nashik for impersonating IPS officer, duping businessman of Rs 1 crore

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The accused has been booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

In a case of alleged fraud in Maharashtra’s Nashik district, a 37-year-old man has been arrested for posing as an IPS officer and deceiving a local businessman out of Rs 1 crore. Police identified the accused as Gaurav Ramachheshwar Mishra, who reportedly wore a police uniform, used a vehicle equipped with a beacon, and carried a forged identity card claiming him to be an inspector general on the Indian Railway Board.

What did the police say?

The accused befriended the complainant in 2018 and gradually gained his trust, the police said. According to officials, Mishra convinced the businessman of his influence within the railways, promising him a lucrative railway contract.

Over time, he managed to extract Rs 1 crore from the businessman under various pretexts. The authorities are currently investigating further details surrounding the case.

Accused booked under BNS

Realising that Mishra had cheated him, the complainant demanded his money back. The accused called him to a hotel on October 13 and threatened him with a revolver, he said. The accused also demanded Rs 5 lakh per month as extortion money and threatened to register fake rape cases against him using his influence in the police department, the official said. He said based on a complaint lodged on Sunday, Mishra was arrested and booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

