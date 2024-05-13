Arjun Kapoor's 12-year collaboration with YRF Talent Management comes to end

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Arjun Kapoor has amicably parted ways with YRF Talent

It has been more than a decade since Arjun Kapoor has been acting in films. On May 11 he completed 12 years in the Hindi film industry. On this special occasion, the actor also shared a video on Instagram for his debut film Ishaqzaade. The film was produced by Yash Raj Films, one of the most prestigious production companies in the industry. Additionally, the company also started looking after Arjun's talent management and public relations work from this film. Meanwhile, there is news that after 12 years, Arjun is now out of YRF's talent management.

Aditya Chopra and Arjun respect each other, says the source

A report quoted a source as saying that both Arjun and YRF have parted ways amicably. If the claims of the report are to be believed, Arjun wanted to explore new avenues and hence he took this decision. Also, the source has been quoted saying that YRF head Aditya Chopra and Arjun respect each other a lot and both are willing to work together in the future if the right opportunity arises.

Arjun Kapoor's work will now be managed by Matrix

Quoting another source, it is being said that Arjun Kapoor's work will now be handled by Matrix IEC Private Limited. The co-founder of this company is Reshma Shetty. Apart from Arjun, this company has worked with prominent celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Ram Charan, Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Farhan Akhtar, Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit, Vicky Kaushal, Karisma Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda. Along with this, Arjun has now got a new PR team.

Arjun's work front

Talking about the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in The Lady Killer (2023) with Bhumi Pednekar. He will soon be seen in the role of villain in Singham Again. The film directed by Rohit Shetty features Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Tiger Shroff in lead roles.

Apart from Singham Again, Arjun's film Mere Husband Ki Biwi is also in the queue. It will star Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles. Recently, Boney Kapoor also announced that No Entry 2 will go on the floors soon. This film, which is going to be directed by Anees Bazmee, will star Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh, while the female leads can be Kriti Sanon, Manushi Chhillar and Shraddha Kapoor.

