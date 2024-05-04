Reliance Jio becomes top telecom service provider of India, followed by Airtel and Vi

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Telecom

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released the user data of telecom companies for March 2024 which revealed that Jio has taken a big leap once again in terms of users in the country. Airtel, Vodafone Idea and BSNL are far behind in terms of userbase compared to Jio.

As per the report which surfaced in March 2024, TRAI has reportedly released the list of customers joining Jio, Vi, Airtel and BSNL- leaving the companies. As per TRAI, the Ji, which turned out to lead the services and customer base in India added the maximum number of users in March, while this month was reportedly very bad for Vi and BSNL.

Jio tops the chart

Let us tell you that in March, Jio added more than 21 lakh new users. Now the total number of customers using Jio's network has exceeded 46 crores.

Airtel's growth in the country

If we talk about the country's second-largest telecom company then Airtel is in the chart which was considerably very good this month, but in terms of new users, the company lagged behind Jio, taking the second position of the leading telecoms of India. In March 2024, Airtel added more than 17 lakh new users recently and now it has more than 38 crore users in India.

Vi's still struggling

Like every time, the month of March 2024 was tough for Vodafone Idea as it had 6.5 lakh customers left Vi in March 2024. Now the telecom company has only around 21 crore customers left in India.

BSNL, again last in the race

Talking about BSNL, the government telecom agency reportedly performed badly in March. BSNL customers also had a big blow to the company and about 23 lakh customers left BSNL connections in March. Talking about the figures, at present BSNL has only 8 crore 80 lakh users left in India- but the company certainly have been trying to pull up, by upgrading its services in India.

BSNL has recently introduced some yearly recharge plans that include revised recharge plans and free installation services. These changes further aim to provide users with numerous benefits, like increased data allowances and extended validity, but, the the telecom has been facing significant competition from the leading three telecom players of the country- Jio, Airtel and Vi (Vodafone Idea).