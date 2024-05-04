Saturday, May 04, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Reliance Jio becomes top telecom service provider of India, followed by Airtel and Vi

Reliance Jio becomes top telecom service provider of India, followed by Airtel and Vi

TRAI announced that Reliance Jio has led the chart of best service providers in the nation, as the company added 21 lakh new users in recent times. On the other hand, Airtel added more than 17 lakh users by March and Vi stood in the third position.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: May 04, 2024 19:37 IST
Telecom, vi, jio, airtel, bsnl
Image Source : FILE Telecom

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released the user data of telecom companies for March 2024 which revealed that Jio has taken a big leap once again in terms of users in the country. Airtel, Vodafone Idea and BSNL are far behind in terms of userbase compared to Jio.

As per the report which surfaced in March 2024, TRAI has reportedly released the list of customers joining Jio, Vi, Airtel and BSNL- leaving the companies. As per TRAI, the Ji, which turned out to lead the services and customer base in India added the maximum number of users in March, while this month was reportedly very bad for Vi and BSNL.

Jio tops the chart

Let us tell you that in March, Jio added more than 21 lakh new users. Now the total number of customers using Jio's network has exceeded 46 crores.

Airtel's growth in the country

If we talk about the country's second-largest telecom company then Airtel is in the chart which was considerably very good this month, but in terms of new users, the company lagged behind Jio, taking the second position of the leading telecoms of India. In March 2024, Airtel added more than 17 lakh new users recently and now it has more than 38 crore users in India.

Vi's still struggling

Like every time, the month of March 2024 was tough for Vodafone Idea as it had 6.5 lakh customers left Vi in March 2024. Now the telecom company has only around 21 crore customers left in India.

BSNL, again last in the race

Talking about BSNL, the government telecom agency reportedly performed badly in March. BSNL customers also had a big blow to the company and about 23 lakh customers left BSNL connections in March. Talking about the figures, at present BSNL has only 8 crore 80 lakh users left in India- but the company certainly have been trying to pull up, by upgrading its services in India.

Related Stories
BSNL brings affordable prepaid plan at Rs 48: Details

BSNL brings affordable prepaid plan at Rs 48: Details

Reliance Jio offers 2GB data with unlimited calling at Rs 8 per day: Know-more

Reliance Jio offers 2GB data with unlimited calling at Rs 8 per day: Know-more

How to get 100 Mbps broadband with 1500GB data for free? Trick here

How to get 100 Mbps broadband with 1500GB data for free? Trick here

Reliance Jio: You don't have to pay for Disney+ Hotstar subscription in these 5G plans

Reliance Jio: You don't have to pay for Disney+ Hotstar subscription in these 5G plans

BSNL increases the validity of 2 existing plans: Here are the details

BSNL increases the validity of 2 existing plans: Here are the details

Reliance Jio Q4 net profit rises over 13 per cent year-on-year to Rs 5,337 crore

Reliance Jio Q4 net profit rises over 13 per cent year-on-year to Rs 5,337 crore

BSNL brings a new prepaid plan, valid for 425 days: Details here

BSNL brings a new prepaid plan, valid for 425 days: Details here

Reliance Jio launches 90 days plan at Rs 749: Details here

Reliance Jio launches 90 days plan at Rs 749: Details here

BSNL offers free broadband installation: Details here

BSNL offers free broadband installation: Details here

BSNL has recently introduced some yearly recharge plans that include revised recharge plans and free installation services. These changes further aim to provide users with numerous benefits, like increased data allowances and extended validity, but, the the telecom has been facing significant competition from the leading three telecom players of the country- Jio, Airtel and Vi (Vodafone Idea).

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement