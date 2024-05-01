Wednesday, May 01, 2024
     
BSNL prepaid recharge plan valid for 365 days: Details here

BSNL has come up with a yearly prepaid recharge plan which comes bundled with 600GB of data without any day capping, 365 days of validity, 100 SMS per day and more for the customers who are willing to save themselves from recharging their telecom plan repeatedly.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: May 01, 2024 17:30 IST
bsnl, tech news, india tv tech
Image Source : FILE BSNL prepaid recharge plan valid for 365 days

BSNL, the government-owned telecom company, has recently introduced several updates to its platform, including revised recharge plans and free installation services. These changes aim to provide users with numerous benefits, like extended validity, and increased data allowances but, BSNL has been facing significant competition from Airtel, Jio and Vi (Vodafone Idea), which offers 4G services across the country. 

While BSNL has initiated 4G services in selected circles, it will continue to expand its network and enhance its offerings from the robust recharge plans. Also, there are plans from the telecom company to introduce 5G services shortly, which will further solidify the position of BSNL in the telecom industry. Here are the details:

365 days validity

BSNL has one long-validity recharge plan, in which users will get the benefit of 600GB of data with a validity of an entire year. As per the social media post made by BSNL (on X, formerly known as Twitter), this prepaid recharge plan is named PV1999. The price of this plan is Rs 1,999 and it is valid for 365 days. This plan will safeguard the users from repeatedly recharging for the whole year.

Benefits of the yearlong valid prepaid plan

This prepaid recharge plan will let the users have 600GB of data to consume for a year and there is no daily limit for using the data.

Besides this, the prepaid recharge plan will further get the benefit of unlimited voice calling and free roaming across the country.

Value Added Service (VAS) in Rs 1,999 plan

Furthermore, this prepaid plan also comes with the benefit of 100 free SMS per day. Users also get the benefit of many value-added services, which will include WOW Entertainment, Zing Music, Hardy Games, BSNL Tunes, Gameon & Astrotell, Challenger Arena Games, Lystn Podcast and Gameium. 

How to recharge with the new year-long prepaid plan?

One can recharge this prepaid plan from the official website of BSNL and other online apps which are used for recharging the device.

ALSO READ: BSNL offers free broadband installation: Details here

