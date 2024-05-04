Ravi Kishan in Gorakhpur: 'It would have been fun had Rahul Gandhi contested from Amethi against Smriti Irani'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan

Exuding confidence about his win from Gorakhpur in the Lok Sabha elections, BJP sitting MP and candidate Ravi Kishan said that his work done in the constituency would translate into votes. He also took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for not contesting from Amethi and also criticised him for using 'unparliamentary words' against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also reiterated that BJP the 'M-Y' or Modi-Yogi factor will ensure the party's victory in all 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. In Uttar Pradesh, the 'M-Y' factor refers to Muslims and Yadavs who are considered to be non-BJP voters.

On Congress leader Rahul Gandhi contesting from Raebareli, BJP sitting MP and candidate from Gorakhpur Ravi Kishan says, "I am very sad on hearing that Rahul Gandhi is not contesting from Amethi. Till last night we were all excited hoping for a competitive election in Amethi, but you ended the game before it even began... It would have been fun had you contested from Amethi against Smriti Irani..."