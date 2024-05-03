Brain stroke cases increasing amid heatwave, know reasons and tips for precautions

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know why brain stroke cases increasing amid the heatwave.

The hot, scorching summer season has arrived. You need to be careful before going out in the sun. In the summer season, not only heat stroke but also brain stroke cases are increasing rapidly. In the last few days, from Surat to Jamshedpur, the number of brain stroke patients has been increasing in many hospitals. According to doctors, most cases of brain stroke occur in patients with high blood pressure and diabetes. A major reason for this is intense heat and suddenly changing temperatures. That is, if you go directly from AC to bright sunlight or from bright sunlight to AC, then the risk of brain stroke increases.

Let us tell you that after a heart attack, brain stroke is the second biggest cause of death. In the recent cases of brain stroke, the number of women is more. At the same time, this problem is increasing more in those people 50 to 60 years of age who are suffering from high blood pressure or diabetes.

Symptoms of brain stroke:

Visible difference in one part of the body

Numbness of face, hands, and feet

Having trouble speaking

Vision problem

Severe headache

Vomiting and nausea

Severe body stiffness

How many types of brain stroke are there?

According to doctors, there are two types of brain stroke, the first of which is seismic stroke. In this situation, due to some reason, blood circulation in the veins of the brain stops. This increases the risk of brain haemorrhage by 99 per cent. On the other hand, hemorrhagic stroke occurs in which blood flow increases due to the rupture of a brain vein. This can cause paralysis in any part of the body.

How to avoid brain stroke?

When a brain stroke occurs, the first 1 hour is very important. Take the patient to the doctor immediately. Avoid exposure to strong AC and sunlight. Do not go into the AC immediately after coming out from the sun.

Get your blood pressure and sugar checked from time to time. Do not stay in the sun for too long as it can cause heat stroke. Consult a doctor if you have trouble seeing or understanding.

