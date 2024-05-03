Is the heatwave taking a toll on your mood? Here's what you can do

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Tips to boost your mood during heatwave.

As the scorching heatwave continues to grip many parts of the world, there's no denying that it's taking a toll on our physical health. However, what many fail to realise is that it's also affecting our mental health. The constant heat, humidity, and extreme temperatures can leave us feeling drained, irritable, and even depressed. If you have been feeling a little off lately, you are not alone. The heatwave is having a significant impact on our overall mood and well-being. But don't worry, there are steps you can take to beat the heat and improve your mood.

Firstly, let's understand why the heatwave affects our mood. The rise in temperature and humidity causes our body to work harder to regulate its internal temperature. This can lead to dehydration, which in turn affects our brain function and mood. Moreover, constant exposure to sunlight can disrupt our sleep patterns, leaving us feeling tired and irritable. The combination of physical discomfort and disrupted sleep can make us feel more stressed, anxious, and moody.

According to a Hindustan Times report, a recent meta-analysis published in the journal Lancet said, “Increasing evidence indicates that ambient outdoor temperature could affect mental health, which is especially concerning in the context of climate change." According to the research, the outside temperature hurt community mental health and well-being, was linked to hospital attendance or admission for mental illness, and was linked to attempted and completed suicides.

So, what can you do to combat these effects of the heatwave on your mood? Here are some tips that may help:

When we are dehydrated, our brain doesn't receive enough oxygen and nutrients, which can cause fatigue, irritability, and difficulty in focusing. Make sure to carry a water bottle with you at all times and sip on it throughout the day.

Take breaks from the heat: It's essential to give your body a break from the scorching heat. If possible, try to stay indoors during the hottest hours of the day. If you have to be outdoors, make sure to take frequent breaks in a shaded area or air-conditioned space. This will not only help you stay cool but also give your mind a break from the heat and help improve your mood.

Incorporate cooling foods: Our diet plays a significant role in our overall well-being. During a heatwave, it's crucial to incorporate cooling foods into our diet. These include fresh fruits and vegetables like watermelon, cucumber, and leafy greens. These foods not only keep us hydrated but also help regulate our body temperature, keeping us cool and calm.

Practice relaxation techniques: The heat can make us feel more stressed and anxious. In such situations, it's essential to practice relaxation techniques like deep breathing, meditation, or yoga. These activities help calm our mind and body, reduce stress and anxiety, and improve our overall mood.

Get enough sleep: As mentioned earlier, the heat can disrupt our sleep patterns, leaving us feeling tired and irritable. It's essential to prioritize getting enough sleep during a heatwave. Make sure to keep your bedroom cool and dark, and avoid using electronic devices before bedtime as the blue light they emit can interfere with our sleep.

Remember, it's essential to prioritise self-care during this time, both physically and mentally. Stay cool and stay safe!

