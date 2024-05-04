US: Bodies of four infants found in freezer, no charges against 69-year-old woman. Here's WHY

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representational Image

Boston: In a peculiar turn of events, no charges will be filed against a woman after the bodies of four infants were found in her Boston apartment freezer in 2022, according to a district attorney in the United States. The investigation into the circumstances of the grim discovery in 2022 was described by Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden as "one of the most complex, unusual and perplexing that this office has ever encountered."

According to a statement by Hayden, Boston police responded to a call about a possible baby located in a freezer on the afternoon of November 17, 2022, and the call was later updated to involve multiple babies. The caller reportedly explained that he and his wife made the discovery while cleaning out his sister’s apartment.

The four babies were found frozen solid and in shoe boxes wrapped in tin foil. Two of them were male and the other two female. DNA tests concluded that the babies were full siblings. The medical examiner found the cause of death for all the babies to be “undetermined.”

Investigators determined that the apartment was owned and occupied by Alexis Aldamir, 69, who was later determined as the mother of the four babies. The father of the infants had died in 2011, as confirmed by DNA tests. The investigators determined that Aldamir had five children with the same man, one of whom was given up for adoption.

Why is Aldamir facing no charges?

Investigators were confronted with several challenges when they were looking into any crimes surrounding the discovery of the frozen babies could be proved. Firstly, the investigators could not prove that babies were ever alive and they have no cause or manner of death, as a homicide charge requires evidence that the victims were alive.

Additionally, the autopsy of the babies did not reveal any internal or external trauma to the babies and no evidence of obvious injuries. The father of the babies also could not be charged with any crimes as he was deceased at the time of the incident. The last step for authorities was to consider Aldamir's ability to stand trial.

Aldamir has been living in a healthcare facility. When authorities questioned her about the babies found in her apartment, Aldamir appeared confused and demonstrated a lack of understanding about where she was and who she was speaking to. As a result, she was unable to provide investigators with any significant information.

Investigators then reviewed publicly available probate court records and spoke with a lawyer for Aldamir. The information obtained suggests strongly that Aldamir would be unlikely to stand trial, said the Suffolk DA. A prosecutor's office cannot move forward with a case that it believes it cannot bring to trial, which is applicable to this case. Hence, there will be no criminal charges against Aldamir.

“We will never know exactly where or when the four babies found in Alexis Aldamir’s apartment were born. We will never know if the four babies were born alive, and we will never know exactly what happened to them. We will never know how Alexis Aldamir concealed her pregnancies, or why she chose to do so,” said Hayden in his statement. "All avenues were strenuously pursued and as a result, we gathered all the facts we could."

