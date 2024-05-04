WATCH | Virat Kohli's precise direct-hit ends Shahrukh Khan's brilliant innings in RCB vs GT clash

Follow us on Image Source : JIOCINEMA/X RCB vs GT IPL 2024 match in Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bengaluru displayed brilliant bowling and remarkable fielding efforts to bowl out Gujarat Titans on 147 in the ongoing IPL 2024 match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. Star batter Virat Kohli stole the limelight again as he produced a stellar direct hit to run out settled Shahrukh Khan.

After losing the toss, Gujarat were forced to bat first and lost the top order in powerplay overs with just 19 runs on the scoreboard. But David Miller and Shahrukh Khan added 61 runs for the fourth wicket to put Gujarat on a track for a challenging total.

Karn Sharma gave Bengaluru a breakthrough with Miller's big wicket in the 12th over and then Virat Kohli showed his well-known fielding skills with a sensational throw to run out Shahrukh Khan in the 13th over. On-strike Rahul Tewatai defended Vijaykumar Vyshak's delivery at a point where Kohli picked the ball and quickly directed it towards a non-striker end to dismiss Shahrukh Khan.

Shahrukh top-scored with 37 runs off 24 balls as Gujarat Titans managed to post a 147/10 total in 19.3 overs. Kohli also took an easy catch to dismiss in-form Sai Sudharshan on Cameron Green's delivery. Vijaykumar Vyshak turned out a hero for the hosts with two wickets and two brilliant catches to deny Gujarat a 150-plus total.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Karn Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Vijaykumar Vyshak.

Gujarat Titans Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little.

