Arvinder Singh Lovely, days after resigning as Congress Delhi chief, joins BJP

Amid the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the former Congress Delhi chief, Arvinder Singh Lovely, joined Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) today. At the meet held in the BJP headquarters, the former Congress Delhi chief along with former Congress MLAs Raj Kumar Chauhan, Naseeb Singh, Neeraj Basoya, and former Youth Congress President Amit Mallik joined BJP in presence of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.



It is pertinent to note that Lovely has earlier resigned from Congress on April 28. In his resignation letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, he cited the alliance with Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) for the Lok Sabha election 2024 as the reason behind his resignation. Lovely said that the Delhi Congress unit opposed the alliance with a party that had levied false, fabricated, and malicious corruption allegations against the party and despite this opposition, the party proceeded to form an alliance with AAP in the national capital.

(This is a developing story)