Sunday, May 05, 2024
     
  4. At least 56 killed, several unaccounted for due to heavy rains in Brazil, flight operations take a hit

Over 70 people were missing in the heavy rains in southernmost state of Rio Grande do Sul this week. At least 56 people have been killed in the torrential rains.

Ashesh Mallick Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 Sao Paulo Published on: May 05, 2024 7:19 IST
Brazil rains, death toll in Brazil rains, Brazil rains updates
Image Source : REUTERS Visual of Brazil rains

Brazil rains: At least 56 people were killed in heavy rains in Brazil's southernmost state of Rio Grande do Sul this week, according to local authorities on Saturday (May 4). Several people were still unaccounted for. According to Rio Grande do Sul's civil defence authority, 74 people were missing and over 69,000 had been displaced as storms in the last few days have affected nearly two thirds of the 497 cities in the state bordering Uruguay and Argentina, news agency Reuters reported.

The local authority said that it was investigating if another seven deaths were connected to the storms, after earlier in the day it had reported a total of more than 55 deaths.

“Floods destroyed roads and bridges in several regions of the state. The storm also triggered landslides and the partial collapse of a dam at a small hydroelectric power plant. A second dam in the city of Bento Goncalves is also at risk of collapsing,” authorities said.

In Porto Alegre, the Guaiba lake broke its banks and flooded the streets. All flights from Porto Alegre's international airport have been suspended for an indefinite period.

More to follow…

(With Reuters inputs)

