'There is conspiracy against Priyanka Gandhi... split in Congress very soon': Acharya Pramod Krishnam

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra upon their arrival before the nomination filing of Rahul ahead of the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Acharya Pramod Krishnam, who was expelled from Congress in March, took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi over his pick of the Rae Bareli constituency for the Lok Sabha election. A day after all speculations of Priyanka Gandhi entering the electoral arena were put to rest, Krishnam also made a startling claim and alleged that the Congress could soon split into a Rahul Gandhi faction and a Priyanka Gandhi faction.

Notably, Krishnam alleged that Priyanka Gandhi was a victim of the conspiracy going on in the party.

Acharya Pramod Krishnam said, "The way Rahul Gandhi has left Amethi, Congress party workers' morale is down. Priyanka Gandhi not contesting the election, this is now taking the shape of a volcano in the hearts of her supporters that will erupt after June 4."

"Congress will again be split into two factions, one of Rahul Gandhi and the other of Priyanka Gandhi... I think Rahul Gandhi should contest from Rawalpindi instead of Raebareli, as his popularity and demand are increasing in Pakistan," he added.

"I had already said that Rahul Gandhi will not let Priyanka Gandhi Vadra contest elections... There is a huge conspiracy in the family and the party against Priyanka Gandhi. She is the victim of a conspiracy in the family and the party," former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam said.

ALSO READ | Arvinder Singh Lovely, days after resigning as Congress Delhi chief, joins BJP