Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 8 series available at great discounts for limited period: Details here

The summer sale has started on Flipkart and Amazon- offering multiple discounts and bank offers. The leading e-commerce platforms are giving an excellent opportunity for smartphone enthusiasts to snag great deals. Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale 2024, running until May 9, is offering enticing discounts across various product categories, including smartphones.

Offers on premium smartphones

For those who are eyeing premium smartphones, Flipkart's sale is particularly appealing with substantial discounts on Google Pixel devices. The sale includes discounts on:

Google Pixel 7 Google Pixel 7 Pro Google Pixel 7a Google Pixel 8 series Google Pixel 7

About Pixel 7

At present, the Pixel 7 is listed on Flipkart for Rs 59,999, but customers can avail themselves of a massive 26% discount during the sale, bringing down the price to Rs 43,999. The substantial discount marks a significant opportunity for buyers, as such markdowns are rare for flagship devices like the Google Pixel 7.

Also, the customers can maximize their savings further through bank offers and exchange deals. Flipkart is extending a robust exchange offer of up to Rs 39,000 on the purchase of the Pixel 7, enhancing the value proposition for prospective buyers.

On the specifications front, the Google Pixel 7 comes with a large 6.3-inch AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1400 nits, The display is further safeguarded by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, offering enhanced durability against scratches and impacts. Running on Android 13 out of the box, the Pixel 7 is powered by the formidable Google Tensor G2 processor, ensuring seamless multitasking and responsive performance.

In terms of memory and storage, the Pixel 7 comes equipped with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, providing ample space for storing apps, media, and files. Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the device's 50+12-megapixel dual rear camera setup, capable of capturing stunning images with impressive detail and clarity. On the front, there's a 10.8-megapixel selfie camera, perfect for capturing memorable moments and engaging in video calls.

Overall, the Google Pixel 7 presents an attractive proposition for users seeking a premium smartphone experience, especially with the current discounts and offers available during Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale 2024. With its impressive features and enticing price point, the Pixel 7 is certainly worth considering for those in the market for a new device.

