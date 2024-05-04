Follow us on Image Source : KRUTRIM Ola Krutrim welcomes developers to the future of AI cloud technology

Ola Krutrim, a homegrown artificial intelligence (AI) company has announced the opening up of its cloud platform to enterprises, researchers and developers. The announcement was made on Saturday and the company said to build their products, along with launching a mobile app.

The cloud platform will provide access to the AI computing infrastructure, as Krutrim’s foundational Models and open-source models to developers.

In an official statement, the company said that the Krutrim AI assistant app was built on the company’s large-language model (LLM), which would simplify leveraging the power of AI for everyone.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder, of Ola Krutrim said, "In line with our Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of 'Viksit Bharat', we are committed to developing full-stack AI capabilities in India, for the world.”

In January 2024, the AI company reportedly became India's fastest unicorn, and also the first AI unicorn in the country.

Aggarwal further said, "Our Krutrim assistant app will revolutionise the adoption of GenAI with its ability for a seamless integration into everyone's life.”

Krutrim has announced Model-as-a-Service (MaaS), offering developers access to its LLMs as well as open-source models being hosted on its cloud at cheaper costs.

The company said it is also planning to release models for voice, image understanding and generation, and pre-tuned LLM agents.

Also, Recently, Ola Cabs reported of rough time when Hemant Bakshi stepped down from the position of CEO after serving the company just for four months. As per the source, the cab service providers also expected to restructure the team which would impact at least 10 per cent of its workforce.

The news surfaced after Ola Cabs began the preliminary discussions with investment banks for an Initial Public Offering (IPO). Earlier in April (2024), the company further announced that they were planning to shut down all its existing global markets, majorly the UK, New Zealand and Australia.

Ola further started to operate its services in Ayodhya, and further said to continue working towards the mission of serving around one billion Indian cab users. With the expansion into cities like Ayodhya- the company will align it with broader goals by catering to diverse travel needs across the nation. This strategic move further reflects the commitment of the company to leveraging technology and innovation to enhance mobility solutions for millions of customers.

Inputs from IANS