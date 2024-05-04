I.N.D.I.A bloc govt's first decision will be to waive off farmers' loans, promises SP President Akhilesh Yadav

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Samajwadi President Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday made a major announcement promising that if elected to power, the I.N.D.I.A bloc government's first decision will be to waive off farmers' loans and claimed that the Bhartiya Janta Party is set to be wiped out in the third phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing a public rally in support of SP candidate and his cousin Akshay Yadav in Firozabad, the former chief minister said, "They cheated the farmers. They waived off the loans of 16,000 crore of big industrialists but the loans of farmers were not waived off."

The SP and I.N.D.I.A bloc's first decision after forming the government on June 4 will be to waive off farmers' loans across the country, he added. Shivpal Yadav and Ramgopal Yadav also shared the stage with Akhilesh Yadav at the rally in Firozabad.

He accused the BJP for unemployment and leaking exam papers. He further added, "We will give free data and atta (flour) to the poor. This will not only help the poor get nutrition, but will also enable their children to use the free data to study and excel in life".

Akhilesh Yadav in Badaun rally

Earlier in the day, Akhilesh held a rally in Nadha town of Budaun, during which he said, "In the third phase of elections on May 7, the public will throw BJP seven miles away. This phase is going to wipe them out. In the first two phases, the people have overturned the BJP and in the third, the people are going to wipe out these people."

"They will be wiped out because they have not left any section with which they have not indulged in fake talks. If we take the last ten years into account, all their talks and promises have turned out to be false," Yadav said.

"These people (BJP) were saying that they will double the income of farmers, but today when a farmer calculates his income, he gets worried that the cost of the produce and profits are not in keeping with the inflation, the government is not able to provide what the cost of the produce should be," he said.

The SP chief alleged that even after hard work, the farmers and other people of villages are not happy. "Those who said they would double the income, brought three black laws for the farmers. Their conspiracy was to take away the land of the farmers and capture their produce also. But we want to congratulate our farmers that they went and staged a protest in Delhi. The farmers stood firm until the government withdrew all the three black laws," he said.

In Firozabad Lok Sabha seat, SP’s Akshay Yadav is contesting against BJP’s Vishwadeep Singh and BSP’s Chowdhary Basheer. On the other hand, Aditya Yadav is contesting from Budaun on SP ticket against BJP’s Durvijay Singh Shakya and BSP’s Muslim Khan..

(With PTI Inputs)

