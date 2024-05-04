How to save YouTube videos in your gallery?Step-by-step guide

Follow us on Image Source : FILE YouTube

YouTube, one of the popular video streaming platforms that has been keeping its position as one of the premier video streaming platforms has been catering to users of all ages groups and interests. With versatile content available on the platform, it become an indispensable part of daily life for many browsers.

YouTube videos offline have been a challenge, and have been posed a challenge, as Google does not offer a direct download option for the users. By saving videos within the YouTube app is possible, it remains confined to the app itself and due to privacy concerns, the videos are non-transferrable to the phone's gallery.

Although there are some third-party apps which could help in solving the problem and help offer to download the videos in the gallery. An alternative method exists which could enable users to seamlessly save YouTube videos directly to their phone's gallery without the need for additional software.

To download YouTube videos to your phone's gallery, you need to follow these simple steps:

Open the YouTube application on your smartphone. Copy the link of the video you wish to download. Visit https://en.savefrom.net, a website that facilitates easy video downloads. On the website's homepage, locate the box labelled "Paste Your Video Link Here" and paste the copied link into it. Once the link is pasted, the website will display various formats and quality options for the video. Choose the desired quality in which you want to save the video. After selecting the quality, click on the download button. The video will begin downloading and will be saved directly to your phone's gallery.

These steps could help users to effortlessly save their favourite YouTube videos for offline viewing, without the need for third-party applications. This method will not only provide convenience but also ensure that the downloaded videos are accessible and transferrable to other devices or shared with friends and family.

With the ability to download YouTube videos directly to the phone's gallery, users could enjoy their favourite content without any need for an internet connection- whether it is entertainment during a long journey, educational material for learning on the go (especially for students), watching movies, and more.

ALSO READ WWDC 2024: iOS 18 set to revolutionize Siri with new AI capabilities