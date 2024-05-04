Saturday, May 04, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. WWDC 2024: iOS 18 set to revolutionize Siri with new AI capabilities

WWDC 2024: iOS 18 set to revolutionize Siri with new AI capabilities

Apple's CEO, Tim Cook, has recently expressed his confidence in the upcoming AI roadmap and further highlighted the strategic advantage over its competitors of the tech giant. Cook further emphasized the privacy and commitment which has been anticipated incorporate in the iOS 18.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: May 04, 2024 18:33 IST
WWDC, TECH NEWS, WWDC 2024
Image Source : APPLE WWDC 2024

Apple's upcoming event- WWDC is one of the most anticipated events from the tech giant. This year, everyone has been eagerly waiting to know what is new in the event, and speculations have stated that the new iOS 18 will be integrated with generative AI. 

However, there has been a little glimpse about the ‘Let Loose’ special event which has been scheduled for May 7. The full details will be revealed at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 on June 10. 

At WWDC, Apple will further announce iOS 18, which has teased that iPhone and iPad users will feature the AI-powered features.

About Siri's update: Next-gen AI upgrade

Rumours state that Apple will announce advancements in artificial intelligence, which will particularly focus on Siri, which is the company's exclusive virtual assistant. As per the recent report, a major AI upgrade for Siri will be announced at the event, and it will potentially be incorporated as a powerful large language model which is known as Ajax, besides maintaining the user’s privacy.

Ajax Integration: To enhance Siri's capabilities

Ajax into Siri is said to give significant advancements in AI capabilities. Ajax, which is similar to the models which are powering ChatGPT, might allow the local processing of simple responses on the iPhone. 

However, it is further said that more complex requests might necessitate server assistance, potentially via collaborations with companies like Google or OpenAI.

iOS 18: AI-powered features

As per the recent report from AppleInsider, iOS 18's AI-powered Siri is claimed to revolutionize text analysis and further summarize within the Messages app. 

Similarly, an "intelligent search" feature is also said to be in development for Safari, which will help let users summarize the web pages with ease.

Related Stories
Global interest in mixed reality skyrockets following Apple's 'Vision Pro' announcement

Global interest in mixed reality skyrockets following Apple's 'Vision Pro' announcement

Apple Vision Pro turns everyday surfaces into touchscreen magic: Know more

Apple Vision Pro turns everyday surfaces into touchscreen magic: Know more

Apple announces date for WWDC 2024: Here's what to expect

Apple announces date for WWDC 2024: Here's what to expect

iOS 17.5 update expected to roll out in June: What to expect?

iOS 17.5 update expected to roll out in June: What to expect?

Apple users being locked out of their IDs due to bug: Here's what's happening

Apple users being locked out of their IDs due to bug: Here's what's happening

Apple iOS 18: These people are working secretly to develop AI-powered features

Apple iOS 18: These people are working secretly to develop AI-powered features

iPhone alarms are not working as expected: Here's what's happening and what Apple said

iPhone alarms are not working as expected: Here's what's happening and what Apple said

Apple announces USD 110 billion stock buyback, largest in company’s history

Apple announces USD 110 billion stock buyback, largest in company’s history

Here's what Tim Cook said after seeing Apple's growth in March quater in India

Here's what Tim Cook said after seeing Apple's growth in March quater in India

Privacy details on iOS 18

Apple is known for its secured UI and process of keeping private data safe. Reports have further stated that privacy warnings will escalate to Ajax's ‘access to information’ from Safari or Messages, to secure the user data.

Tim Cook on strategic advantage

As per the recent reports, Apple’s CEO Tim Cook expressed his confidence in Apple's AI roadmap, which emphasizes on company's strategic advantage over competitors. Apple's unwavering commitment to privacy is expected to differentiate its AI features and elevate user experience.

Future anticipation

Apple enthusiasts and industry observers are eagerly anticipating the unveiling of iOS 18 and its transformative AI capabilities at WWDC 2024. The above information's yet to be confirmed by the company, for its incorporation. 

ALSO READ: Why did WhatsApp ban over 79 lakh Indian accounts in March?

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement