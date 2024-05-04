WWDC 2024: iOS 18 set to revolutionize Siri with new AI capabilities

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE WWDC 2024

Apple's upcoming event- WWDC is one of the most anticipated events from the tech giant. This year, everyone has been eagerly waiting to know what is new in the event, and speculations have stated that the new iOS 18 will be integrated with generative AI.

However, there has been a little glimpse about the ‘Let Loose’ special event which has been scheduled for May 7. The full details will be revealed at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 on June 10.

At WWDC, Apple will further announce iOS 18, which has teased that iPhone and iPad users will feature the AI-powered features.

About Siri's update: Next-gen AI upgrade

Rumours state that Apple will announce advancements in artificial intelligence, which will particularly focus on Siri, which is the company's exclusive virtual assistant. As per the recent report, a major AI upgrade for Siri will be announced at the event, and it will potentially be incorporated as a powerful large language model which is known as Ajax, besides maintaining the user’s privacy.

Ajax Integration: To enhance Siri's capabilities

Ajax into Siri is said to give significant advancements in AI capabilities. Ajax, which is similar to the models which are powering ChatGPT, might allow the local processing of simple responses on the iPhone.

However, it is further said that more complex requests might necessitate server assistance, potentially via collaborations with companies like Google or OpenAI.

iOS 18: AI-powered features

As per the recent report from AppleInsider, iOS 18's AI-powered Siri is claimed to revolutionize text analysis and further summarize within the Messages app.

Similarly, an "intelligent search" feature is also said to be in development for Safari, which will help let users summarize the web pages with ease.

Privacy details on iOS 18

Apple is known for its secured UI and process of keeping private data safe. Reports have further stated that privacy warnings will escalate to Ajax's ‘access to information’ from Safari or Messages, to secure the user data.

Tim Cook on strategic advantage

As per the recent reports, Apple’s CEO Tim Cook expressed his confidence in Apple's AI roadmap, which emphasizes on company's strategic advantage over competitors. Apple's unwavering commitment to privacy is expected to differentiate its AI features and elevate user experience.

Future anticipation

Apple enthusiasts and industry observers are eagerly anticipating the unveiling of iOS 18 and its transformative AI capabilities at WWDC 2024. The above information's yet to be confirmed by the company, for its incorporation.

ALSO READ: Why did WhatsApp ban over 79 lakh Indian accounts in March?