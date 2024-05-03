Ministry of Civil Aviation to launch Air Taxi service across Delhi NCR, 48 heliports passed

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

The Central government is planning to revolutionise intercity domestic transport with the introduction of Air Taxi. The Ministry of Civil Aviation in a joint effort with the Ministry of Home Affairs, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Airport Authority of India (AAI), Digital Sky is planning to launch Air Taxi on Public Private Partnership in Delhi NCR.

Delhi NCR will be the first region in the country to have the facility of Air Taxi as public transport. The survey for the project has been concluded and 6 routes have been finalised. To make the project a reality, the authorities will construct 48 helipads across the NCR.

6 routes, 48 heliports passed in survey

The six routes that have been surveyed and finalised include, Delhi to Gurugram, Delhi to Noida, Delhi to Jewar Airport, Delhi to Faridabad, Delhi to Meerut Airport, Delhi to Rohini Heliport. Among the 48 heliports finalised, 18 will be constructed in Delhi. 12 in Gurugram, 10 in Noida, 4 in Greater Noida, 2 in Faridabad and 2 heliports will be constructed in Ghaziabad. Due to the ongoing Lok Sabha elections and enforcement of Model Code of Conduct the construction will start afterwards. Meanwhile, a deadline of two years has been finalised to make the project operational.

The Air Taxi will bring huge benefits for those who have to travel to Noida, Ghaziabad, Delhi, Faridabad, Gurugram every day. They will be relieved from the chaotic traffic jams of Delhi NCR. With this project, people of Delhi NCR cities will be able to easily reach their destination through air taxi by spending 6-12 minutes every day, saving their time.

