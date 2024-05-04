Airtel offering 84 days plan with free Netflix subscription: Details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Airtel

Airtel, India’s second most used telecom network, continues to cater to the needs of its vast user base. The company has recently introduced a range of recharge plans which are designed to meet the diverse requirements of its customers. Among these offerings, one plan could stand out for its exceptional value proposition, which is delighting millions of Airtel subscribers.

Airtel's Premium Plan

The truly unlimited entertainment package

The telecom company has an extensive recharge portfolio that lies in the Truly Unlimited and Entertainment plan, featuring a robust lineup of benefits which are designed to enhance the user experience. Notably, the plan is priced at Rs 1,499 which boasts a validity period of 84 days, offering uninterrupted connectivity and communication.

Benefits of the Rs 1,499 plan

Free Netflix Subscription

The main highlight of the plan is the subscription to Netflix, a leading OTT platform. The plan will be valid for 84 days and so will the subscription for the OTT platform will be. This inclusion further holds a significant value, with the standard monthly subscription fee for Netflix's basic plan priced at Rs 199.

By availing of this offer, subscribers will be able to enjoy substantial savings while indulging in a vast array of entertainment content provided by Netflix.

Generous data allocation

Along with the compelling entertainment offering, Airtel further plans to extend generous data benefits, which would be catering the evolving needs of modern users. The plan will offer a total data allowance of 252GB throughout the validity period for the subscribers who can enjoy internet connectivity seamlessly- as per the need. The plan further provides a daily data quota of 3GB- which is comparatively larger than the other plans which usually gives 2GB data for a day.

Access to unlimited 5G data

Airtel users could grant users to access unlimited 5G data, which is subject to the availability of 5G network coverage in their respective areas. This feature underscores Airtel's commitment to embracing emerging technologies and providing users with cutting-edge connectivity solutions.

ALSO READ: How to save YouTube videos in your gallery? Step-by-step guide

ALSO READ: Musk's X enhances Deepfake detection with advanced image-matching