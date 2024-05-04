Musk's X enhances Deepfake detection with advanced image-matching

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Deepfake detection with advanced image-matching on X

Tesla and SpaceX CEO- Elon Musk, recently stated that a new update has been rolled out on X (formerly known as Twitter) which will focus on defeating deepfakes as well as shallowfakes on social media platform X. The new feature will come with "improved image matching" capabilities.

The new update will show notes on 30 per cent more posts that contain “similar or identical images.”

“We just rolled out the update and will be monitoring for any erroneous image matches,” X said in a post.

Musk added that this move “should make a big difference in defeating deepfakes (and shallowfakes).”

Shallowfakes are photos, videos and voice clips generated without the help of artificial intelligence (AI), and use widely available editing and software tools.

X notes on images automatically show on posts that contain a matching image.

“It’s common for these notes to match on dozens, hundreds and sometimes thousands of posts. Now, you can see how many posts an image note is matching on, right in note details,” according to the company.

In the global election season, experts have warned about the spread of fake news and deepfakes that aim to interfere with polls.

ALSO READ: How dangerous is Deepfake? All you need to know

The independent Oversight Board which has 22 global human rights and freedom of expression experts from across the globe, has called for urgent action to tackle deepfakes threatening global elections.

Also, read about the new sale on Amazon and Flipkart which is offering great offers on a number of smartphones. The Big Saving Days sale will run on Flipkart from May 2 to May 9, and Amazon Great Summer Sale will run from May 2 to May 7.

During the sale, Amazon India announced 'Smartphone Super League', where the users could get tremendous offers on smartphones from Apple, Poco, Samsung, OnePlus, Redmi, Honor, Tecno, Realme Narzo and iQOO.

On the other hand, Flipkart has also announced tremendous deals on smartphone brands like Motorola, Vivo, Poco, Realme, Infinix, Oppo and Xiaomi.

ALSO READ: 'Audio Emoji' will allow you to play different kinds of sound during calls: Here's how they will work

Inputs from IANS