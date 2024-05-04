Saturday, May 04, 2024
     
Why is Sai Kishore not playing in RCB vs GT IPL 2024 game?

IPL 2024, RCB vs GT Playing XIs: Captain Faf du Plessis won the toss as Royal Challengers Bengaluru elected to bowl first against Gujarat Titans. Gujarat dropped in-form spinner Sai Kishore and overseas all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: May 04, 2024 20:03 IST
Shubman Gill and Faf du Plessis
Image Source : BCCI/IPL Shubman Gill and Faf du Plessis in the IPL 2024

Faf du Plessis won the toss as Royal Challengers Bengaluru elected to bowl first against Gujarat Titans in the blockbuster IPL 2024 clash at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. With two crucial points up for grabs, Bengaluru made no changes to their starting eleven but Gujarat made two big changes to their team.

Irish pacer Joshua Little and Indian all-rounder Manav Suthar replaced Sai Kishore and Azmatullah Omarzai for the Titans. After losing the toss, Gill revealed that the young spin all-rounder has a niggle and is replaced by Suthar.

"The talk is to win four in four," Shubman Gill said. "It's important to turn up and deliver our best. I feel our fielding has let us down. We have had a chat about it. We need to be a better team as a fielding unit. IPL is such a long tournament. It's important to turn up on the day. We have two changes, Manav Suthar makes his debut and Josh Little comes in. Omarza misses out, Sai Kishore has a niggle."

Meanwhile, Bengaluru filed the same starting eleven that recorded a dominant nine-wicket win while chasing a 201-run target against Gujarat Titans in the last match. Indian pacer Vijaykumar Vyshak came into their playing eleven but the hosts started with the same batting lineup.

"We are going to chase," Faf said. "The conversations (among the players) have been good. To make that shift from the beginning, that's pleasing. From a batting perspective, we have found our mojo. The guys can come in and bat freely. Same team."

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Karn Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Vijaykumar Vyshak.

Gujarat Titans Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact Subs: Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Akash Deep, Rajat Patidar, Suyash Prabhudessai.

Gujarat Titans Impact Subs: Sandeep Warrier, Sharath BR, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav.

