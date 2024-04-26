Supreme Court to pronounce verdict on pleas seeking 100% EVM-VVPAT verification today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Supreme Court of India

On the heels of the second phase of the polling, the Supreme Court will today pronounce the verdict on the batch of petitions seeking 100% verification of the votes recorded in the electronic voting machines (EVMs) with the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trial (VVPAT) slips.

A two-judge bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta will pronounce the verdict today at 10:30 a.m. Significantly, the Court had earlier reserved its judgement on the petitions for April 18 after two days of hearing. However, it had again listed the matter for discussion on April 24 to understand the workings of the EVMs with the ECI.

On Wednesday, during the hearing, the bench sought answers to certain technical queries linked to the functioning of EVMs, including whether the microcontrollers fitted in them are reprogrammable.

Upon the court's listing of the queries, the ECI sought detailed clarifications. On the security feature, the ECI asserted that the EVMs cannot be tampered with in any circumstance and that the complete counting of the VVPAT slips was not practically possible.

Responding to a question on the reprogramming of the microcontroller, the ECI said, "All the microcontrollers are one time programmable. They are burnt at the time of manufacturing. They cannot be changed."

"All the three units, CU, BU, VVPAT, have their own microcontrollers. These microcontrolers are housed in it. They cannot be accessed physically. The one-time program is burnt into them, the ECI added."

Meanwhile, Advocate Prashant Bhushan appearing on the behalf of the one of the petioner. Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) (petioner), alleged the EC official's statement was not fully correct. Bhushan backed his statement while citing a report by a private body to back his contention.

"The report says that the kind of memory used in these three units can be reprogrammed. A malicious programme can easily be uploaded at the time of symbol loading," Advocate Prashant Bhushan alleged. He added that efforts should be made to remove doubts about the transparency of EVMs.

It is pertinent to note that, as per the current practice, the ECI randomly verifies the VVPAT slips of EVMs from five polling booths per assembly segment in a parliamentary constituency.