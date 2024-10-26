New Zealand suffer big injury blow as star all-rounder ruled out of ODI series against India

Follow us on Image Source : WHITEFERNS/X Amelia Kerr picked 4 wickets and scored 25* runs in the first ODI against India

In a major blow to New Zealand women, the star all-rounder Amelia Kerr was ruled out of the ongoing ODI series against India due to an injury on Saturday. The youngster suffered a left quadriceps muscle injury during the first match in Ahmedabad on Wednesday and will return home on Sunday to start her rehabilitation.

New Zealand women's head coach Ben Sawyer confirmed Amelia Kerr's injury and added that they will not add her replacement for the remaining two games against India.

“We’re really gutted for Melie,” New Zealand head coach Ben Sawyer said. “Injuries are always a challenging time for a player and we know how disappointed she is to not be able to play these games. Everyone knows how much of an integral part of this team Melie is so we’ll certainly miss her but we’re wishing her a speedy recovery.”

New Zealand Women's updated ODI squad

Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Lauren Down, Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (wk), Jess Kerr, Molly Penfold, Eden Carson, Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe, Fran Jonas, Polly Inglis.

More to follow...