'Utter nonsense': Putin slams BBC journalist over claims of Russia-instigated chaos in UK | Watch

Russian President Vladimir Putin rubbished British claims during a press conference after the BRICS Summit and blasted a BBC journalist. The Russian President was holding a press conference detailing the development around the BRICS Summit when a BBC journalist was asked to put his question.

BBC, a rare guest

It was the final question introduced by Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov who smiled while introducing the BBC journalist and said that the BBC was “a rare guest these days”. The British broadcaster's representative asked Putin despite the BRICS declaration finds mention of regional security and stability how was it common with his actions of "Russian invasion of Ukraine" over the last few years?

Putin responds

He also mentioned about recent claim by British intelligence that Russia wants to spread chaos in British and European streets through arson and acts of sabotage. Putin started giggling while hearing the question and replied explaining how it was the Western actions that put him in his current position.

On British intelligence's part of the question, the Russian president rejected the claim outright terming it 'utter nonsense'. He said that what was happening on the streets of European countries was the result of the domestic policies of the respective governments.