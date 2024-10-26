Jio new Diwali offer gives benefits worth Rs 3,550 with Rs 899, Rs 3,599 recharge plans

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Jio Diwali recharge offer

Reliance Jio has introduced an offer for its subscribers called the "Diwali Dhamaka Offer". This offer is specifically designed for its extensive user base. This initiative aims to enhance user engagement during the festive season by providing gift vouchers valued at thousands of rupees alongside two specific recharge plans. Users can use these vouchers across various platforms, including travel services, food delivery applications, and online retail websites. Notably, this follows a previous initiative wherein Jio offered a complimentary, one-year subscription to JioAirFiber during the festive period.

The promotional offer pertains to two prepaid recharge plans, priced at Rs 899 and Rs 3,599. The former option is structured to provide benefits over a three-month period, whereas the latter offers a validity of one year. The Rs 899 plan allocates 2GB of daily data, supplemented by an additional 20GB, resulting in a cumulative data benefit of 200 GB.

In conjunction with this data provision, users also receive unlimited voice calling, 100 complimentary messages per day, free national roaming, and unrestricted access to 5G services.

Conversely, the Rs 3,599 plan grants users 2.5GB of daily data for a duration of 365 days, while also encompassing unlimited voice calling capabilities, 100 free SMS per day, and national roaming advantages.

The "Diwali Dhamaka Offer" presents users with benefits totaling up to Rs 3,350 when recharging with either of the aforementioned plans. This includes an Easy My Trip voucher valued at Rs 3,000 for travel-related expenditures, an AJIO voucher worth Rs 200 applicable on purchases exceeding Rs 999, and an additional voucher of Rs 150 designated for online food delivery services. The promotional validity extends until November 5, 2024.

To avail themselves of this offer, users must access the MyJio application and navigate to the offer section. Post-recharge, users will find the associated vouchers categorised under "My Winnings." It is imperative to note that visibility of these vouchers will be contingent upon the successful recharge of the mobile number.

