NIA tightens grip on Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol, announces Rs 10 lakh reward

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has announced a bounty of Rs 10 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Anmol Bishnoi, brother of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Anmol has been named in the charge sheets in two NIA cases filed against him in 2022, which came to his notice recently for his alleged involvement in political party-related activities in Mumbai.

Connection to high-profile incidents

Anmol is also wanted in connection with the shooting outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence earlier this year. The move by the NIA is part of its wider strategy to tackle organised crime and collect intelligence on criminal networks operating in the region.

Call for public assistance

Authorities are urging anyone with information on Anmol Bishnoi's whereabouts to come forward. His apprehension are considered crucial in dismantling significant organised crime and investigating their activities. NIA efforts focus on ensuring public safety and curtailing illegal activities across the country.

Details of recent operations

The announcement comes nearly nine months after the NIA executed a series of raids across multiple states, seizing illegal arms, ammunition, and incriminating documents linked to organized crime. In January, NIA teams raided 32 locations in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Chandigarh, recovering two pistols, ammunition, and cash amounting to Rs 4.60 lakh.

Investigations into organised crime networks

These cases related to the activities by the banned Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and the Lawrence Bishnoi banned criminal groups, which carried out criminal activities including extortion and targeted killings by Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. The syndicate, directed by Lawrence Bishnoi and his associates, including Goldy Brar, is believed to have established mafia-style networks both domestically and internationally.

Extensive implications

These criminal networks are linked to serious crimes like the murder of celebrities, including Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, terrorism financing, and arms smuggling. NIA's proactive measures reflected its determination to break and check these networks that violate the rule of law in the face of organised crime.

