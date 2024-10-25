Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 25, 2024.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

BJP attacks Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole for endorsing Rahul Gandhi's statement in US on scrapping reservation for SC, ST and OBC

Deadlock persists for several seats in MVA and Mahayuti alliances over seat-sharing, SP leader Abu Asim Azmi threatens Congress, he will field 25 candidates instead of two in Maharashtra

Nishad Party decides not to field any candidate in UP bypolls, will support BJP for all nine seats

