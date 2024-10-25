Friday, October 25, 2024
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 25, 2024

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: October 25, 2024 21:12 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 25, 2024.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • BJP attacks Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole for endorsing Rahul Gandhi's statement in US on scrapping reservation for SC, ST and OBC

  • Deadlock persists for several seats in MVA and Mahayuti alliances over seat-sharing, SP leader Abu Asim Azmi threatens Congress, he will field 25 candidates instead of two in Maharashtra 

  • Nishad Party decides not to field any candidate in UP bypolls, will support BJP for all nine seats 

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

