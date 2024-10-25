SKM announces statewide road blockade in Punjab today over paddy procurement delays

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Farmers prepare food for themselves at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has called for a statewide blockade on October 25 in protest against the alleged decline in paddy procurement and promotion in Punjab. The decision was taken at a meeting held on Wednesday, where SKM leaders expressed disappointment over the lack of progress in the procurement process. The farmers accused the Punjab government and the BJP-led central government of indifference to their problems.

Decision taken after four-day ultimatum

On October 19, SKM had warned the state government that it would take stern action if procurement was not ensured within four days. After failing to get a satisfactory response, SKM has now decided to continue the blockade on October 25 from 11 am to 3 pm, focusing on roads near mandis across the state.

Further action planned if demands unmet

SKM leader Raminder Singh Patiala also announced that if the issue continues, farmers will surround all deputy commissioner offices in the state on October 29. Besides, SKM plans to show black flags to AAP ministers, MLAs and officials while visiting grain markets, of farmers, signaling their protest against both state and central authorities for the farmers’ plight.

