Delhi: 17-year-old student commits suicide after failed JEE attempt | VIDEO

In a tragic incident, a 12th-grade student from Delhi's Jamia Nagar area committed suicide by jumping off a building. According to information released, the deceased, a 17-year-old, reportedly took her life because she was upset about not clearing the JEE exam.

About the incident

CCTV footage of the incident shows a boy nearby, talking on the phone. Suddenly, the girl falls from above, catching him off guard, and a crowd quickly gathers at the scene.

Following the incident, a suicide note was recovered at the site. In it, the girl allegedly mentioned her disappointment over not clearing the JEE exam, writing, “Forgive me, I could not do it.”

Local residents, speaking of the incident, informed that the girl had been feeling depressed since not passing the JEE exam.





IIT Delhi student commits suicide

In another tragic incident in Delhi, a 21-year-old IIT Delhi student committed suicide by hanging himself from a fan in his hostel room. Police reported that the incident happened on Tuesday night and that no suicide note was found in the room of the deceased, identified as Kumar Yash.

A senior police officer described the incident, saying, “On Tuesday at around 11 p.m., a call was received at the Police Control Room (PCR) reporting that an IIT student had committed suicide in room number D57 of Aravali Hostel. A worker was immediately sent to the location. The room was locked from the inside, so Kumar’s friends and IIT staff broke the window to enter. The student had used two towels to hang himself, which his friends and staff members cut to bring him down.”

Officials noted that Kumar, a resident of Deoghar in Jharkhand, had been undergoing mental health treatment. They also mentioned that he visited the IIT hospital on Tuesday.