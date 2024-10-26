After mobile tariff, users need to spend extra for cable TV subscriptions: Here's why

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Cable TV subscription

The recent implementation of increased tariffs on cable television services, coupled with the introduction of an 18 percent Goods and Services Tax (GST), signifies a substantial shift in the economic landscape for television viewers in India. Following a prior escalation in mobile recharge costs, which elicited significant backlash from users of private telecom operators such as Airtel, Jio, and Vi, the government’s decision now extends the financial burden to cable television consumers. This shift has prompted many dissatisfied users to migrate to the state-owned telecom provider, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), reflecting a broader trend of consumer discontent in response to rising costs.

The government’s announcement regarding the imposition of an 18 percent GST on cable television services has instigated protests across various regions, particularly in Tamil Nadu. In conjunction with this, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has authorised an increase in channel tariffs, further compounding the frustrations expressed by local cable operators, particularly in Chennai, who are advocating for a reduction of the GST rate from 18 percent to 5 percent .

The anticipated impact of these changes on consumers is considerable, as they are likely to exacerbate the existing financial strain experienced by millions of households. For instance, a typical cable TV subscription, previously priced at Rs 500, will now necessitate an expenditure of Rs 590 per month due to the additional GST burden. This trend mirrors the earlier patterns observed in mobile telecommunications, wherein users have had to adjust their budgeting to accommodate increased service costs.

The vast population of cable TV users in India is now confronted with the necessity to reevaluate their spending on television services, given the requirement for either a cable connection or a direct-to-home (DTH) setup. These services demand a monthly payment regimen that covers both paid and complimentary channels. With the imposition of the new GST, consumers are expected to face heightened financial demands, underscoring the significant economic implications of government policy changes in the telecommunications sector.

