Nimrat Kaur finally breaks silence on dating rumours with Dasvi co-star Abhishek Bachchan

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Nimrat Kaur

Dasvi actress Nimrat Kaur has been recently making headlines for her dating rumours with her co-star Abhishek Bachchan. Not only this, rumours of Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai's divorce also sparked on social media recently and several old clips of their interview began surfacing online. Now, Nimrat has come forward and finally opened up on rumours of her alleged relationship with AB and clarified her stance. ''I could do anything and people would still say what they want. There’s no stopping such gossip, and I prefer focusing on my work,'' India.com reported quoting the actress from a recent interview.

Soon after rumours of Nimrat and Abhishek started circulating on social media, an old video of the duo when they were promoting Dasvi went viral online wherein the former is seen commenting on Aish and AB Junior's marriage.

In the viral clip, there is a discussion about the marriage of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, in which the actor is mentioning the completion of 15 years of his marriage. He is seen saying that his marriage has recently completed 15 years and after saying this, Abhishek and the anchor say 'touchwood'. On hearing this, Nimrat makes such a comment that even left Abhishek stunned. She says, 'Marriages do not last long' and laughs it off. Abhishek Bachchan says 'Thanks' to her and both end up laughing.

Meanwhile on the work front, Abhishek Bachchan recently announced his next release, I Want To Talk, with Shoojit Sircar. The film is slated to release on November 22, 2024. He also has an untitled project with Nikkhil Advani. Apart from these, Housefull 5, Hera Pheri 3, The Big Bull 2, Shootout at Byculla and Be Happy.

On the other hand, Nimrat Kaur will next feature in Section 84 alongside Abhishek's dad Amitabh Bachchan. She also has Sky Force in her kitty alongside Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan and a TV series titled The Legacy of the Raisingghs - Kull.

Also Read: Vidya Balan 'smartly' covers up stage fall while performing 'Ami Je Tomar' with Madhuri Dixit | WATCH

Also Read: Bigg Boss 18: Anupamaa fame Muskan Bamne evicted, shares her challenges in BB House