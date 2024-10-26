Vidya Balan 'smartly' covers up stage fall while performing 'Ami Je Tomar' with Madhuri Dixit | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM VIRAL VIDEO Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will clash with Singham Again at the box office this Diwali.

Bollywood diva Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit Nene created magic on stage with their mind-blowing performance on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's song 'Ami Je Tomar 3.0' at an event in Mumbai. However, a short clip of the two dancing on the stage is doing rounds on the internet wherein Vidya falls while performing and how 'smartly' she covered up her fall and continued dancing.

After their joint performance on the song, Vidya praised Madhuri and said that she always wanted to dance with her since she watched her perform on the hit track, 'Ek Do Teen' from Tezaab. She said, "Today one of my dreams came true. When I saw 'Ek Do Teen', I wished to dance like her and today I performed with her, of course I fell but the way she handled, she is Madhuri Dixit"

Although the track has always been loved by the audience since the release of the first instalment, this time it showcased a powerful face-off between Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit.

While appreciating the performances of Vidya and Madhuri, Kartik shared, "The day shoot happened, the day it was announced that this shoot was going to happen, we were all so excited from that day. Along with that, when this shoot was happening, I didn't even need to come there, I was just watching the live performance. That I will never miss this opportunity. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. To see Madhuri ji and Vidya ji performing together, that too in 'Ami Je Tomar'."

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 follows in the footsteps of its predecessors, combining horror and comedy. As per the trailer, the horror comedy will feature a dance face-off between Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit as two Manjulikas.

The film also stars Triptii Dimri, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra and Rajesh Sharma in key roles. The film is set to release on the festive season of Diwali on November 1, 2024, clashing with Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.

