Will Akshay Kumar return to Bhool Bhulaiyaa Universe? Here’s what director Anees Bazmee says

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is set to hit theaters on November 1, 2024.

Director Anees Bazmee has opened up about the possibility of Akshay Kumar making a cameo in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise, which began with Priyadarshan's 2007 hit featuring Kumar and Vidya Balan. Although Kumar was absent from both the sequel, released in 2022, and the upcoming third installment, Bazmee remains optimistic about the actor's return. Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan took on the lead role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, sparking mixed reactions from audiences—while some lamented Kumar's absence, others celebrated Aaryan's performance, fueling a vibrant discussion within the film community.

In a recent interview with director Anees Bazmee, he addressed the ongoing speculation about Akshay's potential return to the franchise. He stated to News18, Bazmee revealed, "For some reason, Akshay ji couldn't do the sequel. And the producers or I didn't want to force him." But he insisted the actor would've nailed it, had he done it. He said, "I know that I can reach out to him anytime. I don't even need to think twice before doing that.""I've a lot of love for him. Mujhe lagta hai ki mera ek haq hai unpe (I feel I have that right)."

Reflecting on Akshay's absence from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Anees explained that the actor could not participate for unspecified reasons. However, he made it clear that they did not want to pressure him into returning. “The thought of having a sequel without him was tough, but we crafted Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with sincerity,” he added.

Further stressing his closeness with Kumar, Bazmee said he can "insist and coax" the actor to play a character in his films.He confidently said, "Bahot kam log hai jinke upar main aisa haq jata sakta hoon (Very few people are there over whom I can claim such a right). That's the kind of relationship I've with him.""And if a character or a cameo suits him, he'll do it for sure."

Despite initial scepticism regarding the film's box office potential, Anees noted that audiences ultimately responded positively to Kartik's portrayal. “People liked Kartik as much as they had liked Akshay ji,” he remarked, acknowledging the challenges faced during the film's release.

Looking ahead, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, featuring an ensemble cast that includes Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit, is set to hit theatres on November 1, 2024. As excitement builds, fans are eager to see how the franchise evolves and whether Akshay will make a special appearance.