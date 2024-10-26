Bigg Boss 18: Anupamaa fame Muskan Bamne evicted, shares her challenges in BB House

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Muskan Bamne

Muskan Bamne, popularly known for her role in Anupamaa, became the latest evicted contestant of Bigg Boss 18. She entered the reality show on the first day and managed to stay inside the BB House for 20 days. During her stint in the house, Muskan has often been told by the other housemates that she doesn't get involved in the game and doesn't fit according to the format of the show. Recently, Bigg Boss gave the title of 'Expiry Soon' to three contestants namely Muskan, Sara Arfeen Khan and Tajinder Bagga, and announced that one of these inmates will soon be evicted from the BB House.

In the latest episode, housemates were asked to stick 'Get Out' stickers on the faces of the three contestants, who they wanted to see out of the show. And no points for guessing, it was Muskan, who got the most number of 'Get Out' stickers on her face. She got 6 'Get Out' stickers on her face, post which she was asked to leave the BB House.

Post her eviction, Muskan even shared a Instagram Stories on her handle and wrote, ''Thank you for all your love and support. I feel so blessed ki aap sabhi ne mujhe itna pyar diya. Live tomorrow at 6 pm. See you soon guys.''

Image Source : INSTAGRAMMuskan Bamne's latest Instagram Stories

While leaving the house, Muskan bid the remaining housemates and the show and stated that she doesn't regret anything about her stint in the show. Muskan has had good friendship with Vivian DSena, who is being considered as one of the strongest housemates of this season.

After the elimination of Muskan from the show, the remaining contestants of this season are Tajinder Bagga, Vivian DSena, Karan Veer Mehra, Shrutika Arjun, Chaahat Pandey, Rajat Dalal, Avinash Mishra, Alice Kaushik, Arfeen Khan, Sara Arfeen Khan, Chum Darang, Eisha Singh, Nyraa Banerjee, Shehzada Dhami, and Shilpa Shirodkar.