Is running beneficial or harmful for the knees? Here's what research reveals

Running for some time during the day keeps the health active and healthy. Provided the method of running is appropriate. When most people try to run instead of walking on broken roads and rocky paths, the risk of injury increases. However, running is a complete workout in itself. Apart from other parts of the body, it also proves beneficial for the knees. Despite this, some people complain of pain and swelling in the knees after running. Know whether running is beneficial for the health of knees or harmful.

What research says about knee health and running

According to the National Institute of Health, research was conducted on runners and non-runners for two decades. It was found that 20 percent of runners showed symptoms of osteoarthritis, while the number of non-runners was 32 percent. According to research, running puts more pressure on the knees than walking. But at the same time, the knee bones start becoming stronger. There is no connection between running and increased knee pain. Running is beneficial for those who have mild knee pain.

Effects of Running on the Knees

Most people believe that while running, the feet hit the ground hard, which causes damage to the knee muscles. But this is not true, the truth is that running with supportive shoes is called a complete workout. The pressure on the knees while running increases the amount of fluid in the joints, which maintains lubrication and eliminates joint problems.

1. Decreased risk of arthritis

Research conducted by the National Library of Medicine on marathon runners found that running does not increase the risk of arthritis. When the body comes into running position, pressure starts building on the knees, which improves their mobility. This is a cardio exercise that does not require any equipment to do.

2. Increase lubrication in joints

The knee joint is surrounded by soft tissue on all sides. This is called the synovial membrane, which produces lubrication. With its help, the bones move more easily past each other while running or walking. Regular workouts and running stimulate the production of synovial fluid in the body. This can prevent joint problems in the long run.

3. Make bones strong

With age, the weakness of bones increases. But regular running strengthens the bones by reducing the tightness in the leg muscles. In such a situation, a short warm-up session before running is beneficial. This can prevent injuries.

4. Blood circulation in the joints increases

Running makes the heart beat faster and the blood circulation in the body increases. A regular supply of blood ensures a continuous supply of oxygen and nutrients to the synovial membrane. This helps in repairing the tissues.

Tips to avoid Knee Pain

Do stretching exercises: Muscle tightness causes bad form, which increases the risk of injury while running. In such a situation, do stretching exercises before running. This increases flexibility in the muscles and helps in running for a longer period.

Move from slow to fast: To keep the body active and avoid fatigue, start walking slowly and then start walking fast. This improves the duration of running and keeps the body active. The rule of being too hard too fast can increase problems for the knees.

Take care of the body's capacity: Run as much as your body's stamina allows. Running more than your body's capacity starts to harm the body. This causes fatigue and weakness in the body all the time, which makes it difficult to achieve long-term goals.

Wear knee sleeves: To protect your knees from any kind of damage, do not forget to wear knee sleeves before running. This helps in maintaining the mobility of the legs even while running. This can prevent any kind of risk including knee cramps.

(This article is for general information, please consult a doctor before adopting any remedy)

