Swami Avimukteshwaranand blesses Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra at their residence | See pics

Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati Maharaj on Saturday arrived AAP MP Raghav Chadha and his wife-actor Parineeti Chopra's residence to bless the couple. News agency ANI shared a series of pictures on X (previously called Twitter) wherein the couple along with the family are seen taking the blessings from the spiritual guru and offering prayers.

Last month, the couple was on a vacation to Maldives to celebrate their first wedding anniversary. Parineeti shared a series of pictures on her Instagram wherein the duo can be seen enjoying each other's company.

''Ragaii - I dont know what I did in my past life and this one, to deserve you. I have married the perfect gentleman, my goofy friend, sensitive partner, my mature husband (thank god because.…me!) , a straight up honest human being, the best son, brother in law and son in law. Your dedication and commitment to our Country inspires me SO much. I love you too too much. Why didn’t we meet sooner? Happy anniversary @raghavchadha88. We are ONE,'' she wrote in her post.

Raghav-Parineeti grand wedding

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra tied the knot on September 24 last year in a traditional wedding ceremony in Udaipur's The Leela Palace. The ceremony was attended by their family members and close friends from the film fraternity and political parties including Sania Mirza, Harbhajan Singh, Arvind Kejriwal, Aaditya Thackeray, Bhagwant Mann, Sanjay Singh and Manish Malhotra, among others.

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra last featured in the Netflix film Amar Singh Chamkila alongside Diljit Dosanjh. She has a couple of projects in her kitty including Shiddat 2, Sanki, Prem Ki Shaadi and Zahoor.

