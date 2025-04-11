Industrial output growth eases to 6-month low of 2.9 pc in February In the April-February period, the IIP grew 4.1 per cent, down from 6 per cent recorded in the year-ago period.

India's industrial production growth slowed down to a six-month low of 2.9 per cent in February 2025, mainly due to poor performance of the manufacturing, mining and power sectors, according to official data released on Friday.

The government also revised upward the industrial growth figure to 5.2 per cent for January 2025 from the provisional estimate of 5 per cent released in March.

The factory output, measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), rose by 5.6 per cent in February 2024.

The previous low was recorded in August last year when the growth remained flat at zero per cent.

The data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) showed that the manufacturing sector's output growth slowed to 2.9 per cent in February 2025, down from 4.9 per cent in the year-ago month.

According to Sankar Chakraborti, MD & CEO, Acuite Ratings & Research Limited, the noticeable deceleration in the IIP growth is mainly due to a material slowing in mining and manufacturing and is partly made worse by the base effect.

"The manufacturing sector, which holds the lion’s share of the IIP weight, expanded by 2.9 per cent, its lowest level since last August, showing subdued rural and semi-urban consumption trends. From a use-based perspective, capital goods posted an impressive 8.2 per cent growth, hinting at a gradual revival in investment activity, while infrastructure and construction goods maintained a strong 6.6 per cent growth, largely aided by government-led capex. That said, consumer non-durables registered a contraction for the third consecutive month due to persistent demand-side fragility, especially in staples," he said.

ining production growth dipped to 1.6 per cent from 8.1 per cent a year ago.

Power output growth also slowed to 3.6 per cent in February 2025 from 7.6 per cent a year ago.

In the April-February period, the IIP grew 4.1 per cent, down from 6 per cent recorded in the year-ago period.