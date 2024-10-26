Seema Sajdeh lauds Salman Khan for his support to Malaika Arora after her father's demise

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Seema Sajdeh

Seema Sajdeh, who was previously married to Salman Khan's brother Sohail, praised her former brother-in-law for standing up with Malaika Arora during her difficult time. Malaika's father died by suicide in September after he jumped from the sixth floor of his building in Mumbai. Soon after the news of Malaika's father's demise broke everywhere Salman visited the actress' father's house to offer his sympathies. In an interview with News18, Seema Sajdeh said that Salman and his family support their close ones during their difficult times.

''They are rocks. When it comes to a crisis or if you need anything, they are all there. That's what makes them this family they are,'' she said. She also said Salman was shooting outside Mumbai when Malaika's father died, following which he immediately rushed back to the city and visited the actress' house. Not only this, Arbaaz Khan, ex-husband of Malaika was amongst the first ones who visited the actress' residence after hearing the news.

In the same interview, she also spoke about the response of the audience for the latest season of her show, Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. It’s another feeling altogether. There’s so much love coming our way for just being ourselves. It’s truly humbling. The current season of the show also features Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, and Bhavana Pandey along with Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kalyani Chawla, and Shalini Passi.

For the unversed, Seema Sajdeh and Sohail Khan got married in 1998. The two parted ways in 2022 after 24 years of marriage. They have two sons, Nirvan and Yohan.