Punjab farmers plan road blockade protest today over paddy procurement, other demands

Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Punjab farmers plan road blockade protest today over paddy procurement and other demands.

Farmers in Punjab, led by the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Krantikari), are planning a one-day protest on October 26 to press for the early purchase of paddy and other demands. The roadblocks will be held at four places, including Sangrur, Moga, Phagwara, and Batala, and are scheduled to continue indefinitely if the demands are not met.

Farmers to stage blockade over delayed paddy procurement

The protest, announced by Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (Krantikari) Punjab president Surjeet Singhful, targets the state’s “delayed” procurement process. From 1 p.m., the farmers will block roads at key points and plan to continue the blockade indefinitely until the issues are resolved.

Punjab government seeks central assistance

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann urged the central government to meet the needs of rice producers and ensure efficient procurement. After holding talks with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Mann highlighted the dependence of Punjab’s economy on agriculture and highlighted Punjab’s important role in central food banking.

Union Minister criticises state government’s actions

Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu criticised the AAP-led Punjab government for not making proper arrangements for farmers and allegedly forced them to use FIRs against the protesting farmers. Bittu called for solutions to reduce the backlog and support the inflow of wheat.

Key meeting in Delhi focuses on paddy procurement

The meeting, chaired by Union Food Minister Prahlad Joshi and Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu and attended by CM Mann, discussed the need to improve paddy procurement and availability of adequate milling facilities by November 15. Mann emphasised that delays could affect wheat quality.