Running for 10 minutes in the morning can keep you away from THESE dangerous diseases | Read here

Your diet plays the biggest role in weight loss. Apart from this, the physical activity you do throughout the day matters. To stay healthy and reduce obesity, it is advisable to walk for 45 minutes daily, but people who are short of time can also benefit from a 10-minute run. Running for 10 minutes daily reduces the risk of heart attack and also rapidly reduces weight. Know the benefits of running daily.
Benefits of Running for 10 minutes daily
- Heart will remain healthy- Running for just 10 minutes every day keeps the heart healthy. This keeps blood pressure under control and improves the functioning of the heart. The muscles pump blood faster, which keeps the heart healthy. Therefore, you must run for a few minutes every day.
- Weight loss- Running is more effective than walking to reduce obesity. Running for a few minutes every day burns fat quickly and reduces weight. Belly fat can be reduced by running. While running, you burn more calories. Which is necessary for weight loss.
- Happy hormones increase- When you run, happy hormones increase in the body. Running produces the HGH hormone, which makes the body happy and healthy. Running daily can also reduce aging.
- Improved sleep- People who have problems sleeping will benefit from running daily. Running will also improve your sleep, sleep pattern, and quality of sleep. Just 10 minutes of running or cardio exercise helps in getting deep and good sleep at night.
- Bones and muscles will become stronger- Running not only provides heart-related benefits but also strengthens muscles and joints. Regular running increases the strength of the muscles of the legs and core. Running increases the production of growth hormone which heals and repairs muscle tissue. Running strengthens the bones.