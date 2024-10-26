Here's how Kapil Sharma reacted when Shalini Passi compared his show to Krishi Darshan

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEO The Great Indian Kapil Show premieres new episode every Saturday on Netflix.

The latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2 featured the top stars of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Panday, Seema Sajdeh, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi, and Kalyani Saha Chawla appeared on the 'Karwa Chauth' special episode. Several short clips from the episode are trending on social media and one such video features Shalini Passi comparing Kapil's show with Krishi Darshan show.

In the episode, Shalini Passi grabbed all the attention as she made several comments about Kapil Sharma and his show. One such comment was when she compared his show to Krishi Darshan. Reminiscing her childhood, Shalini said, ''When I first watched your show, it reminded me of my time with my grandparents, watching ‘Krishi Darshan’ together.'' In reply, Kapil asked her, ''So you really think our show is similar?'' Shalini responded, ''Your show brings back memories of my grandparents.''

About The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2

After the success of season one, Kapil Sharma and his team returned with another one on Netflix, which commenced on September 21. Team of Jigra including Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina, Karan Johar and Vasan Bala became the first guests of this season. So far, five episodes have premiered on the streaming platform and the last one featured the stars of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives.

The second season has so far featured several film and sports celebrities on the show including Rohit Sharma, Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Suryakumar Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, among others.

As per recent promos shared by the show's makers, the upcoming episode will feature Kriti Sanon, Kajol and Shaheer Sheikh, promoting their latest offering Do Patti.