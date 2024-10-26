Sajid and Noman humble England to end Pakistan's wait for first Test series win at home after 1357 days

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Pakistan players celebrating Test win against England in Rawalpindi on October 26, 2024

Pakistan registered a historic Test series win after thrashing England on Day 3 of the third Test match in Rawalpindi on Saturday. After losing the opening match of the series by an innings, Pakistan made a sensational comeback by winning the remaining two games and registered their first-ever Test series win at home since February 2021.

England's second innings collapsed on just 120 runs 112 runs and set a target of 36 before lunch on Day 2. Pakistan lost Saim Ayub to Jack Leach early in the third over but chased down an easy target with 9 wickets remaining.

Earlier on Saturday, Joe Root and Harry Brook gave England a promising start 46 runs for the fourth wicket. Noman gave Pakistan a breakthrough with Brook's wicket in the 20th over and then England fans witnessed an embarrassing collapse.

Joe Root top-scored with 33 runs in the second innings which Noman Ali picked six wickets for the hosts. Sajid Khan also picked four in the second innings and walked off with ten wickets in the match. He became the first spin bowler to take 10 wickets in a match in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan Playing XI: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Aamer Jamal, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Zahid Mahmood.

England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Gus Atkinson, Rehan Ahmed, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir.

More to follow...