India TV Sports Wrap on October 26: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India TV Sports Wrap.

India need to score 359 runs to win the second Test against New Zealand in Pune. On the other hand, Real Madrid are set to face Barcelona in the LA Liga. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

India need 359 runs to win Pune Test

Team India need to score 359 runs in the second innings to win the second Test in Pune.

New Zealand need 10 wickets to register first Test series win in India

The Kiwis need 10 wickets to register their first-ever Test series win on Indian soil.

Real Madrid to face Barcelona in La Liga

Real Madrid will take on Barcelona in La Liga.

India A crash out of Emerging Teams Asia Cup

Afghanistan A defeated India A by 20 runs to knock them out of the tournament.

Afghanistan A to meet Sri Lanka A in Emerging Teams Asia Cup finale

Afghanistan A will face Sri Lanka A in the final of the tournament in Oman.

Manchester City to lock horns with Southampton

City will be up against Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.

Patna Pirates beat Tamil Thalaivas in Pro Kabaddi League

Pirates defeated Thalaivas 42-40 in PKL 11.

Puneri Paltan beat Bengaluru Bulls in Pro Kabaddi League

Puneri Paltan defeated Bulls 36-22 in PKL 11.

U Mumba to square off against Bengal Warriorz in PKL 11

U Mumba will take the mat against Bengal in match 17 of PKL 11.

Telugu Titans to play Dabang Delhi in PKL 11