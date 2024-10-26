Sharda Sinha aka Bihar Kokila admitted to Delhi AIIMS emergency ward

Follow us on Image Source : X Sharda Sinha

Folk singer Sharda Sinha has been admitted to the emergency ward of Delhi AIIMS, following her health deterioration. She has been kept in the ICU ward after her health worsened this morning. Recently, her husband Braj Kishore died of a brain haemorrhage. He was 80. This year, Sharda and her husband celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary. Some reports suggest that the veteran folk singer was facing a lot of issues in eating and drinking for the last few days. However, no health bulletin has been issued by her medical staff so far.

Who is Sharda Sinha?

She is a popular folk singer and classical singer. She hails from Bihar. She is known for singing Maithili and Bhojpuri songs. Some of her popular works include 'Vivaah Geet' and 'Chhath Geet'. She is also the recipient of Padma Shri in 1991 and Padma Vibhushan in 2018 for her contribution to music.

Not only this, she has also lent her soulful voice to some Bollywood songs like Kahe Toh Se Sajna from Maine Pyar Kiya. She has also sung in films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun and Gangs of Wasseypur, among others. In her career, she has sung over 60 Chhath songs in nine albums released by big music brands including HMV, Tips and T-Series.

Inputs from Anamika Gaur