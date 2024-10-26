IndiGo to launch international flights to 5 more destinations

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

In a bid to expand operating routes, IndiGo is set to launch services to five more international destinations, including two in Malaysia this fiscal year. The airline also aims to have business class in more than 40 planes across 12 metro routes by the end of 2025.

Indigo, the country's largest airline, has a fleet of over 400 planes and operates more than 2,100 flights daily. On Friday, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers, during an earnings call to discuss the second quarter results, said there is more international demand and that the airline will expand to new markets as well as destinations.

The airline will launch flights to Langkawi and Penang in the coming months. Additionally, IndiGo will start services to three more international destinations in this financial year, he added.

At present, IndiGo flies to more than 30 overseas destinations. Moreover, IndiGo will also be introducing business class seats on the Delhi-Mumbai route from next month. Elbers said the airline will launch tailor-made business class on 12 metro routes with a fleet of over 40 aircraft by the end of 2025. Notably in the September quarter, the grounding of planes and higher fuel costs led to a net loss of Rs 986.7 crore to IndiGo.

