Israel launches precise retaliatory strikes at military targets in Iran

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Israel targets military establishments in retaliatory strikes in Iran

In a retaliatory strike, Israel hit back at Iran early on Saturday, claiming that it conducted strikes against military targets in response to Tehran's attacks on Israel. The attack comes in the wake of high-running anticipation of escalations after Tehran's attack.

On October 1, around 200 ballistic missiles were fired at Israel, Iran's second direct attack on Israel in six months. In a statement, IDF said, "In response to months of continuous attacks from the regime in Iran against the State of Israel – right now the Israel Defense Forces is conducting precise strikes on military targets in Iran."

The attack was also acknowledged by Iranian state media. Iran's state TV said several strong explosions were heard around Tehran. Semi-official Iranian media said explosions were also heard in the nearby city of Karaj. State TV cited unnamed Iranian intelligence officials as saying that the origin of the loud explosions "could be from the activation of Iran's air defence system." The Iranian state media also said that there was no attack on nuclear sites.

The attacks in Tehran were commanded by LTG Herzi, the Chief of the General Staff from the Israeli Air Forces underground command centre in Camp Rabin. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was also in the operations centre during the attack in Tehran. He monitored the situation.

What did IDF say?

Talking about the attack, IDF said, "In response to months of continuous attacks from the regime in Iran against the State of Israel—right now the Israel Defense Forces is conducting precise strikes on military targets in Iran." "Like every other sovereign country in the world, the State of Israel has the right and the duty to respond. Our defensive and offensive capabilities are fully mobilized," the IDF added.

US reacts to Israeli strikes

Reacting to the latest strikes, White House National Security Council spokesperson Sean Savett said, "We understand that Israel is conducting targeted strikes against military targets in Iran as an exercise of self-defense and in response to Iran's ballistic missile attack against Israel on October 1st." Moreover, a US official said that the United States was notified by Israel ahead of its strikes on targets in Iran but was not involved in the operation

(With inputs from agencies)