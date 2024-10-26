Beyonce joins Kamala Harris rally in Houston, says ‘I’m here as a mother, not celebrity' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : AP Musical artists Beyonce, right, and Kelly Rowland, left, on stage at a campaign event for Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris in Houston.

With the US presidential election just 11 days away, pop superstar Beyonce joined Kamala Harris’s rally in Houston, emphasising her role not as a celebrity but as a concerned mother. Addressing the crowd, Beyoncé called for unity and introduced Harris to the stage.

Beyonce’s powerful message on motherhood

Taking the stage, Beyoncé declared her presence was motivated by her role as a mother, not a celebrity. “I’m here as a mother who cares deeply about the world my children and all of our children live in,” she expressed, underscoring the importance of the upcoming election.

A call for unity and change

Beyoncé, introduced by her mother, Tina Knowles, and joined by Kelly Rowland, urged Americans to “sing a new song” that resonates with unity rather than discord. “Our moment is now,” she declared, encouraging the crowd to embrace change and unity.

Kamala Harris takes the stage

After Beyoncé’s rallying speech, she introduced Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, symbolizing a moment of solidarity between the cultural icon and the politician in their shared vision for America’s future.

Also read | Israel launches precise retaliatory strikes at military targets in Iran