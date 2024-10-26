BSNL 4G network: This could be a possible reason for the low internet speed

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL 4G speed

The recent escalation in recharge plan prices by private telecom companies has notably benefited Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL). The provider’s cost-effective plans have attracted a significant number of consumers, resulting in a substantial migration to BSNL’s services. Notably, the company has publicly affirmed its intention to maintain current pricing structures for its recharge plans, a development that has elicited positive responses from both existing and prospective users.

BSNL is presently expediting the enhancement of its 4G network infrastructure, focusing on the upgrade of its towers to support this technology. While users are increasingly drawn to BSNL due to its competitive pricing, challenges concerning network reliability remain prevalent. The rollout of BSNL's 4G services has commenced in several urban areas; however, users encountering connectivity issues may face various underlying factors.

One of the primary contributors to the suboptimal performance of BSNL's 4G network or inadequate internet speeds is attributed to the spectrum allocation designated to the company. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has allocated two frequency bands—700 MHz and 2100 MHz—to BSNL for its operations. It is imperative to highlight that the 2100 MHz band possesses limited capacity, which can substantially hinder network performance. Moreover, the 700 MHz band, although primarily intended for 5G services, is also being utilised for 4G applications by BSNL.

To achieve enhanced internet speed and connectivity on BSNL's 4G network, users are advised to utilise a SIM card within a 5G-compatible smartphone. The 700 MHz frequency, which is fully compatible with 5G technology, can potentially offer improved network reliability and internet speed when used in such devices.

Additionally, optimising smartphone settings can further enhance connectivity. Users seeking superior performance should consider the following modifications:

1. Navigate to the smartphone’s settings menu.

2. Access the "Network and Internet" section.

3. Select the "SIM card" option.

4. In the case of dual SIM devices, ensure that the BSNL SIM is selected.

5. Once the BSNL SIM is highlighted, explore the available network options and select the mode designated as 5G / 4G / LTE for optimal connectivity.

By implementing these adjustments, users can potentially experience significant improvements in their BSNL 4G service.

