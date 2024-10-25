Central govt pensioners to get additional pension after turning 80: Check new guidelines here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The image has been taken for representative purposes only.

The Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW) has released new guidelines aimed at supporting central government pensioners aged 80 and above by providing additional pension payments, known as compassionate allowances. These guidelines outline a simplified process for retirees in the Central Civil Services (CCS) to access supplementary benefits as they reach certain age milestones, under the provisions outlined in Sub Rule 6 of Rule 44 of the CCS (Pension) Rules, 2021, previously Rule 49(2-A) under the 1972 rules.

According to the new guidelines, retirees will receive incremental increases in their basic pension or compassionate allowance as follows:

80 to 85 years: 20% of basic pension/compassionate allowance

20% of basic pension/compassionate allowance 85 to 90 years: 30% of basic pension/compassionate allowance

30% of basic pension/compassionate allowance 90 to 95 years: 40% of basic pension/compassionate allowance

40% of basic pension/compassionate allowance 95 to 100 years: 50% of basic pension/compassionate allowance

50% of basic pension/compassionate allowance 100 years and older: 100% of basic pension/compassionate allowance

Eligibility for additional pension payments

These additional payments will be effective from the first day of the month when the pensioner reaches the specified age. For instance, a retiree born on August 20, 1942, would become eligible for a 20 per cent increase beginning August 1, 2022. In a bid to make these benefits accessible without delays, the DoPPW has directed all relevant departments and financial institutions managing pension disbursements to notify pensioners promptly about these changes. The program aims to ease the financial strain on elderly pensioners as living costs rise with age.

